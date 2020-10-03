President and CEO of Dulany Industries, Inc. and SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex , Reed Dulany has been appointed to the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Board of Advisors. He serves as the only Savannah-based board member for the group, which is a public-private partnership created to lead coordinated, statewide efforts to position Georgia as the Technology Capital of the East Coast.

