Congrats to Tracy Rabuse, Founder and Owner of Purposeful Plant Candy and the Prunies natural gummy candy, for being featured this Saturday, October 3rd at the Forsyth Farmer’s Market’s Farm Truck 912 Boutique.

For more information on Prunies visit www. prunies.com.

You can find Tracy and her products on the Farm Truck 912 this weekend at the Saturday market at Forsyth Park in Savannah from 9:30am to 12pm.