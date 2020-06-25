Port City Logistics “is a Third Party Logistics (3PL) company established in 2001.” The company offers 2 million square feet of warehouse space and “service[s] all aspects of the logistics process beginning with drayage services for import and export from the port.” Their warehouses rely on “state of the art” technology so that their customers receive real time updates on their inventory.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) recently announced the expansion of Port City Logistics with a new Headquarters and warehouse in Chatham County, which is expected to create 200 new jobs in the area.

