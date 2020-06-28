Congratulations are in order for the Parker’s Convenience Stores who won the Convenience Store Chain of the Year award by CStore Decisions!

Parker’s notably works hard to serve customers and make their shopping experience enjoyable. Over the past few years the convenience store chain has begun utilizing even more tech-based solutions into their operations to best serve customers. Click HERE to read the full article at Savannah Morning News and why this award is a big deal for both Parker’s and Savannah.