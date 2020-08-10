OXOS Medical has progressed to the U.S. Army xTechSearch 5 semi-finals including the award of a non-dilutive $10,000 grant. Company Co-founders Dr. Gregory Kolovich (Chief Medical Officer) and Evan Ruff (Chief Executive Officer) have been invited to pitch at the Association for the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting currently scheduled for October 12-14 2020 in Washington, DC.

The problem and solution targeted by the OXOS Medical mobile X-ray solution address hemorrhage – the leading cause of preventable deaths in military combat. Early use of chest and pelvic x-ray images can identify patients at high risk of hemorrhagic events and internal injuries. Proper identification of long-bone injuries can prevent upwards of 1 liter of blood loss. The size and power footprint of current traditional X-ray equipment is far too large and the equipment itself too fragile. The Micro C handheld X-ray solution is mobile, fast and lightweight.

The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA-ALT)) is sponsoring the fifth iteration of the Army Expeditionary Technology Search – xTechSearch – prize competition. xTechSearch provides opportunities for small businesses to collaborate with the Army to tackle the most critical Army modernization challenges. The xTechSearch program also strives to integrate these small businesses into the Army’s S&T ecosystem by providing research opportunities with Army labs, including authorized access to the Army’s organic intellectual and technical capital.

OXOS Medical is the parent company to Micro C Imaging, which was founded in Savannah by Dr. Gregory Kolovich.