OXOS Medical, the parent-company to Savannah-founded MicroC Imaging, has been selected to participate in the MedTech Innovator cohort of 50 early-stage companies that are innovating in health-tech industry.

OXOS Medical Co-founders Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer, and Evan Ruff, CEO, will meet with “manufacturers, providers, potential customers, and investors through online events and workshops” at the virtual 2020 MedTech Innovator Summit.

