Memorial Health has introduced the first Robotic Bronchoscopy System in the state of Georgia to help medical professionals both determine whether patients have lung cancer and treat it.

The machine is revolutionary in that it biopsies patients while scanning them, allowing for a faster diagnosis process.

In an interview with WTOC’s Tim Guidera, Dr. Jason McClune of Memorial Health explained that the robotic arm and pulley system allows for “precision, control, and visualization of peripheral legions.”

Click to read the full WTOC News coverage from Tim Guidera.