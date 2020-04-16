Meals for Medical is a Facebook Group that has been set up to support our local Medical Heroes.

From their about page:

This group was created to provide Meals to Medical providers on the front lines during this pandemic. We will show our local Savannah ERs, ICUs and EMS teams appreciation with meals provided by your donations through local meal services and restaurants! We hope to continue this as long as there is a need! The ER staff, ICU staff and EMS teams thank you for thinking of them as they care for our community! Donations accepted through Venmo (@MealsforMedical) or Paypal (paypal.me/MealsforMedical) or by check (message for details)

Join at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/217232393021459