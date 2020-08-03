<noscript><iframe title="Reputation Matrix: Five Strategies To Increase your Visibility, Credibility, and Positive Word of Mouth in the Community and Online" type="text/html" width="500" height="550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen style="max-width:100%" src="https://read.amazon.com/kp/card?preview=inline&linkCode=sl1&ref_=k4w_oembed_awDFNTvv0Fg7QD&asin=0578232510&tag=101761-20"></noscript>

(SAVANNAH, GA) Publicist and 25-year business owner Marjorie Young has published “Reputation Matrix™,” a guidebook for small business owners who need better visibility, credibility and positive word-of-mouth in the community and online.

According to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company, more than 90% of new business comes from referrals and positive word-of-mouth. “Reputation Matrix” lays out five strategies for creating positive buzz using the proprietary method that Marjorie Young developed to help save her father’s printing company during a recession.

After experiencing the success of these methods in her own family’s business, Young founded Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., a PR firm that specializes in reputation marketing strategies. In the company’s 25-year history, she has built on that experience, refined her expertise in harnessing the power of word-of-mouth, and has helped thousands of small business owners highlight their positive reputation.

“I want the small business owner to know that there is a marketing strategy to increase their positive word-of-mouth,” Young said. “This step-by-step book shows how to create a one-page marketing plan using the Reputation Matrix’s five credibility markers to highlight their positive reputation.”

“Reputation Matrix” offers guidance to the small business owner on using tested best practices to connect with the local media and get coverage about their good news. Young said the book’s brevity, 106 pages, and the price tag of $11.95 was intentional so small business owners who might not be able to spend thousands of dollars for a PR campaign can start creating their PR plan within an hour. “Once their news is posted online, the positive word-of-mouth starts to spread.”

“Marjorie’s book turns small business marketing on its head. I thought that word-of-mouth was outside of my control, but ‘Reputation Matrix’ has empowered me to make word-of-mouth an active marketing practice that I cultivate rather than something I just cross my fingers and hope to receive,” says Melissa Gratias, Ph.D., a productivity coach, speaker, writer and small business owner.

Young’s expertise in the field is reinforced by numerous accolades she has received while building her company. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce awarded her the Helen V. Head, Small Business Advocate of the Year in 2017. In 2013, the Savannah Morning News named Carriage Trade Public Relations as its Small Business of the Year. Young also was named a Georgia Woman Entrepreneur Finalist by The University of Georgia, and one of the Top Ten Women in Savannah by AWWIN, Inc. In 2011, the Savannah Morning News named her Savannah’s Community Star and in 2006, she won Entrepreneur of the Year from the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Also generous when it comes to sharing her talents with the community, Young has previously served as president of the Small Business Chamber, chair of the Small Business Council and chair of Savannah SCORE. Other past and present board involvement includes Leadership Savannah, Hospice Savannah, Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy and Rotary Club of Savannah.

Young additionally holds a certification in crisis communications from the Public Relations Society of America and hosts frequent training webinars to empower business owners and nonprofit organizations to take control of their brand.

A graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism and a minor in fine art, Young also enjoys hiking and painting. In 2016, she hiked the Camino de Santiago in Spain, a 500-mile trek.

Young’s book, “Reputation Matrix,” is available as a paperback and e-book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Reputation-Matrix-Strategies-Visibility-Credibility/dp/0578232510 and will be available on Kindle soon.

ABOUT CARRIAGE TRADE PUBLIC RELATIONS®, INC.

Carriage Trade Public Relations®, Inc. is Savannah’s premier reputation marketing company founded in 1995 by Marjorie Young to help businesses increase their visibility, credibility, and positive word of mouth in their community and globally online. www.carriagetradepr.com.

CONTACT

Marjorie Young

Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.

912-844-9990

[email protected]

www.carriagetradepr.com