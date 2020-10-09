At the end of September, Junior Achievement and Georgia Southern University announced that they will collaborate to open a Junior Achievement Discovery Center on the Armstrong Campus.

As someone who was involved early on, with the launch of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center in Atlanta, I believe this will be a true game-changer for our community.

The Discovery Centers are set up to mimic “main street” – with very types of businesses in the center – retail, restaurants, banks, service providers. Middle School students from the area, will be able to come in and “run” these businesses teaching them customer service, communication AND financial skills that they will take with them into adult life. And that I believe, will create the NEXT generation of entrepreneurs that help Savannah thrive.

Full Story at: https://www.savannahnow.com/business/20200926/junior-achievement-discovery-center-to-open-on-savannahrsquos-southside