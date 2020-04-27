Supported by both the Pennsylvania Avenue Resources Center (PARC) and the Creative Coast, the JER Kidpreneur Biz Club supports young entrepreneurs ages 6-16 years old. The program teaches youth to innovate, create and sell, while discovering entrepreneurship.

Typically the program meets at PARC for learning sessions and lunch. However, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, in-person courses have been postponed until further notice. Instead, the program’s leader Schenelle Johnson created craft packets, which were mailed to the children who have been sheltering in place since mid-March.

Click HERE to learn more about the JER Kidpreneur Biz Club.