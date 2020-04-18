IVolunteer International is a 501(c)3 tech-nonprofit registered in Savannah, Georgia with the vision of “creating 7 billion volunteers”, led by our Geekend Volunteer Organizer – Nipuna Ambanpola.

Shopping Angels is a program designed to provide services to those populations deemed especially at-risk for the novel COVID-19 virus that is spreading throughout the United States. To help ease the uncertainty, anxiety, and fear surrounding this pandemic, Shopping Angels volunteers are contributing their time to personally deliver groceries or other shopping necessities to those who may prefer to stay within the safety of their own home at no additional cost.

Visit https://shoppingangels.ivint.org/ to sign-up to help or get help.