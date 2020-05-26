In March of 2020, IVolunteer International signed a public-private partnership with East Taylor Creatives, a software company in Savannah, Georgia, to design and develop a social impact mobile application. The app will include features such as a real-time volunteer projects newsfeed, easy project sign-up, location-based customization among others.

“The mobile app will change the way volunteers are connected to their communities. Users will be able to volunteer for causes they care about, whenever they are free. There is a lot for the nonprofit industry to gain from this” said Akash Shah, Chief Technical Officer of IVolunteer International. Shah is a graduate of Savannah College of Arts & Design and has a degree in mobile and interactive design.

To read the remainder of IVolunteer International’s Press Release, please click HERE