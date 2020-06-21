IVolunteer International is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt tech-nonprofit founded in Savannah. Their mission is to connect “volunteers to volunteer projects in real-time in their local communities worldwide.”

Additionally organizations across the globe can submit projects and programs for which they need volunteers.

Most recently, IVolunteer has been working on the release of the beta version of their IVolunteerNOW app. The goal of the app is to “make it easy for volunteers to contribute to their local communities” with a real-time volunteer newsfeed, easy project sign-up, personalized results based on interests and location, and the filtering of projects by distance, location, and SDGs.

Click HERE to be redirected to the IVolunteer International website and below to sign up to participate in their Beta Launch: