Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economic health of Savannahians, the Hostess City Toastmasters Club is offering a “Savannah Summer Dues Deal” for June through September 2020. The Club is waiving monthly local dues of $7.50 and its $10.00 initiation fee. The only payment required is for Toastmasters International (TI) dues of $7.50 per month or $30.00 for the four-month period and the one-time $20.00 TI initiation fee that enables members to attend Toastmasters meetings anywhere in Georgia, the United States and around the world.

Interested potential members are encouraged to contact the club with their interest or questions at [email protected] or 912-209-4521. Guests are always welcome to check out what happens at our weekly club meetings on Tuesdays 6:15pm-7:30pm currently conducted via Zoom by registering at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uJAtd-quqDkvKX8XRWScAOUXVQYpKsntzw. The club plans to return to in-person meetings when safe and will likely offer “hybrid” meetings – both in-person and via Zoom.

Hostess City Toastmasters Club officers are: Andy Uhlig, President; Teresa Middleton, Vice President Education; Elaine Fox, Vice President Membership; Murem Sharpe, Vice President Public Relations; Marvin Johnson, Sergeant-at-Arms; Deloris Daniels, Secretary; and Tom Sharpe, Treasurer.