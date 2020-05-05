If you haven’t heard, May 5th, is #GivingTuesdayNOW. “GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. [GivingTuesday.org is] launching #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity to take place on May 5, 2020, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.”

In observance of this important day and critical time, we want to highlight two giving opportunities for three amazing Savannah nonprofits:

1.) Loop It Up Savannah

Loop It Up Savannah “is a community art program which was founded in 2008. It began as a children’s knitting and crochet class at the West Broad Street YMCA, and quickly grew to include a broad spectrum of art forms in weekly classes for children and adults throughout Savannah’s urban neighborhoods.”

You can learn more about the incredible work Loop It Up does by visiting their site at https://www.loopitupsavannah.com/

You can donate to our Facebook fundraiser for Loop It Up Savannah today through tomorrow, May 6th, at 11:59pm. Funds will go directly to Loop It Up Savannah. Click or tap HERE to donate to Loop It Up Savannah.

2.) The Couch Potato Gala – Benefitting the Neighborhood Improvement Association and Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Savannah

This is “a non-event that celebrates the work of both Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) and Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) as agencies that create Homeownership in Savannah, Georgia.”

Established in 1996, the NIA’s mission is ” to provide an avenue by which individuals can obtain the necessary human capital, political capital, social capital, economic capital and intellectual capital to enhance the quality of life for themselves and their community.” You can read all about the NIA’s services by visiting their page HERE.

CCCS is a local, non-profit agency that has been around for over 50 years serving the Savannah community. Their goal is “to help clients reduce their debt, improve their credit, and achieve successful homeownership through counseling and education.” Learn more about CCCS by visiting their page HERE.

You can support both the NIA and CCCS organizations by clicking or tapping HERE to visit their Fundly page and donating to their joint Couch Potato Gala, which runs until June 27, 2020. Please consider commenting on the Fundly page with the hashtag #CreativeCoastGTN to help us gauge the effectiveness of our campaign to raise money for these wonderful organizations.