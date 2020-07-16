NEWS PROVIDED BY Murem Sharpe of OXOS Medical

Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of OXOS Medical Gregory Kolovich MD honored by Georgia Institute of Technology alumni for innovation and global impact. Dr. Kolovich of Savannah founded Micro C Imaging, a handheld x-ray device, which was acquired by OXOS Medical.

Micro C from OXOS Medical is the world’s first handheld fluoroscopy solution

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Georgia Tech Alumni Association has announced 40 distinguished honorees who have innovated industries and positively impacted communities across the globe. In its first year, more than 250 individuals were nominated by colleagues, peers, and Georgia Tech faculty this April.

Gregory Kolovich MD and graduate of the Georgia Tech College of Engineering with a B.S. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (BSEEE) is Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of OXOS Medical, Inc., the advanced orthopedic device innovator and inventor of the Micro C, the world’s first handheld fluoroscopy solution. An alumnus of Georgia Tech, Kolovich shares that “Being included in the 40 Under 40 class of 2020 is an inspiration to continue to apply what I learned at Georgia Tech and to value the support of Tech alumni during my life and career.” Dr. Kolovich is a practicing orthopedic surgeon at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, Georgia and serves as President of the Georgia Society for Surgery of the Hand.

In its inaugural year, the 2020 class includes Olympian and breast cancer survivor Chaunte Lowe; computer scientist and poet of code, Joy Buolamwini, who uses art to create a dialogue about the social implications of artificial intelligence; and Maithili Appalwar, who founded Avana to address the alarming rate of suicides among farmers in Yavatmal, a district in Maharashtra, India by working with more than 10,000 farmers to conserve more than 50 billion liters of water.

“I am amazed and humbled by the accomplishments of these innovators and trendsetters. They epitomize the focus that our Georgia Tech alumni have to make the world a better place,” shares Dene Sheheane, president of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.

Those nominated must have completed at least one semester at Georgia Tech, be under the age of 40 as of June 30, 2020, and have made an impact in their profession or community, spanning all industries and sectors. A committee of 26 faculty, staff, and volunteer leaders, who collectively represented all Georgia Tech colleges, scored each nominee using a 25-point rubric. Selection Committee member Bert Reeves, MGT 2000, State Representative in the Georgia House of Representatives, expressed that, “I was blown away at the nearly impossible task of scoring the applicants. These are folks who are not just impacting their community and state, but in some cases, their country and the entire world. It is truly inspiring to see the innovation and passion that our alumni are contributing to many of the greatest issues our world faces today.”

A list of all 40 honorees is available at the Georgia Tech Alumni Association website.

About the Georgia Tech Alumni Association

The Georgia Tech Alumni Association, chartered in 1908, is an exclusive network of more than 172,000 worldwide tied together by their experience at Georgia Tech. Through the Association, Tech alumni gain immediate access to its extensive, global alumni network, as well as numerous alumni programs and services designed to enrich both careers and lives. The Georgia Tech Alumni Association is a participation-driven non-profit corporation governed by a board of alumni volunteers. Since 1947, the Association’s Roll Call program has raised money to financially support Tech’s academic mission, a tradition that has transformed the Institute into the place it is today. Learn more at www.gtalumni.org.

Murem Sharpe

OXOS Medical, Inc.

+1 912-247-4255

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn