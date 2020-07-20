With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Georgia Giving Kitchen has stepped up to donate funds to food service workers financially affected by the pandemic.

According to their webpage, the Giving Kitchen is “committed to serving our community as we work to stay in the fight during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support food service workers with compassion and care by providing financial assistance to those in crisis due to an unexpected illness, injury, death of an immediate family member or housing disaster in Georgia.”

You can reach out to the Giving kitchen by clicking/tapping here or calling 404-254-1227.

Additionally, read the full Savannah Business Journal article on the Giving Kitchen’s work amidst the Coronavirus by clicking/tapping HERE.