#GoodNews: Georgia Tech offers Middle/High School online STEAM Whistle Workshops as digital summer camp options
Last week Georgia Tech kicked of their STEAM Whistle Workshops, which are multi-day online summer programs for middle and highschool students centered around Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Math. The workshops include topics on:
- Mobile App and Game Development
- Seth Bonder Data Science
- Full STEAM Ahead
- Into the Storm (Meteorology & storm research)
- Coded Beats
- Girls Interested in Rapidly Learning STEAM
- Masters of Science
- Kitchen Chemist
While some workshops are already underway or full, these weekly events will run through June and into July. Visit Georgia Tech’s page at the link below to check availability and register your child today.