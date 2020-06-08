Last week Georgia Tech kicked of their STEAM Whistle Workshops, which are multi-day online summer programs for middle and highschool students centered around Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Math. The workshops include topics on:

Mobile App and Game Development

Seth Bonder Data Science

Full STEAM Ahead

Into the Storm (Meteorology & storm research)

Coded Beats

Girls Interested in Rapidly Learning STEAM

Masters of Science

Kitchen Chemist

While some workshops are already underway or full, these weekly events will run through June and into July. Visit Georgia Tech’s page at the link below to check availability and register your child today.

https://camps.ceismc.gatech.edu