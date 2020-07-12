Georgia Tech University is now offering virtual versions of their UI/UX Boot Camp. The move comes as a response to COVID-19 and is a precaution to ensure student safety.

Classes begin September 8, 2020 and run for 24 weeks. On their website, Georgia Tech states that the classes involve “training in user-centric design research, design thinking, visual prototyping and wireframing, interface design, storyboarding, visual design theory, web prototyping with HTML5 and CSS, interaction design with JavaScript and jQuery, and more.”

To learn more about this online Georgia Tech Professional Education Boot Camp, please visit their webpage by clicking/tapping HERE.

Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE), is an academic division of the Georgia Institute of Technology. They provide working professionals and industry partners access to the expertise of a world-renowned technological research university. The Georgia Tech values of integrity, excellence, impact, and innovation drive every aspect of our programs.