The Business Innovation Group (BIG) at Georgia Southern University has been working hard to help Statesboro businesses stay open and adaptable during the pandemic by offering helpful resources and guidance.

Additionally, the University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) conducted a survey on 500 southeastern Georgia businesses to obtain a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 and social distancing is having on their operations.



Click HERE to read the full story on SavannahCEO.com