Georgia Southern University Associate Professor of Instructional Technology Mete Akcaoglu, Ph.D. obtained an almost $300,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for the University to help local, middle school students learn game-based computer design as a means of career development.

Due to the grant, four area middle schools are now a part of a pilot program called “Project GAME,” and teachers are being provided with professional development to help them instruct students on computer science education using game-development software.

