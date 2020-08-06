Starting August 10th Starship Technology’s food delivery robots will be seen around the Georgia Southern Statesboro campus taking orders to students. The pilot program will allow students to order food from dining halls and campus restaurants via the Startship Technology app. If the program goes well, the bots will expand to the Armstrong campus as well.

Click the link below to read the full article from Savannah Morning News.

https://www.savannahnow.com/news/20200805/swarm-of-food-delivery-robots-could-be-on-way-at-georgia-southernrsquos-armstrong-campus?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot