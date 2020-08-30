Georgia Southern University’s (GSU) Business Innovation Group (BIG) has a mission “to provide students (and the community) with the skills and training necessary to understand business principles, to experience how businesses operate, and to successfully launch a new business enterprise. “

The organization is a branch of GSU’s Parker College of Business and provides a number of programs to help students and the community thrive:

Innovation Incubator (I2)

Metter Georgia Grown Innovation Incubator

Digital Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab)

Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER)

Georgia Southern Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

This August, BIG announced that they have been awarded $300,000 to expand their services and help more businesses in the region that have been affected by the pandemic. The funding comes from the CARES ACT as well as the U.S. Department of Commerce.

