#GoodNews: Georgia Minority Chamber of Commerce created an educational e-commerce marketplace for minority contractors, business owners, and entrepreneurs
Sabrina Newby, the CEO of the Georgia Minority Chamber of Commerce, has created an educational e-commerce marketplace for minority contractors, business owners, and entrepreneurs called “The Market.”
“The Market” will serve as a digital storefront, networking space and educational resource for minority-owned small businesses.
