#GoodNews: Georgia has been named the “Top State for Doing Business” by Area Development for the seventh year in a row
According to Area Development, Georgia “ranks highest this year in business incentive programs, which can have a significant impact on the cost of doing business by reducing both startup and operational costs.”
Click HERE to read the full announcement from Area Development.
Learn more about the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s incentives by clicking HERE.
Area Development is a source of economic and workforce development information for many decision-making executives and business owners.