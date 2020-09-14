Dr. Erika Tate, Founder of Bluknowledge, LLC has been awarded the HerRise Micro-grant, which “exist[s] as a relief for women of color small businesses impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.”

Twenty women were awarded the HerRise Micro-grant, which was started by Women on the Rise NY, Inc. and HerSuiteSpot in partnership with The Yva Jourdan Foundation, Inc. a 501(c)(3) organization in 2017 to assist women of color entrepreneurs in starting or growing a business.

Bluknowledge, LLC is a learning design and research firm that specializes in design, delivery, and study of education and community-building experiences for learners of all ages. Dr. Tate’s company provides a number of services including education projects such as professional learning experiences for teachers and instructional coaches and/or designed STEM curriculum and assessments. To see a full list of educational and community services offered by Blueknowledge, click HERE.

To learn more about the HerRise Micro-grant, click HERE.