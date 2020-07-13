The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation ” supports a variety of hunger-related initiatives, including “Feeding the Hungry” grants each year. The foundation has given away more than $10 million across Food Lion’s operating area since its inception.”

This July the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia announced they are the recipients of a $10,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The funds will go to support Second Harvest’s local Grab and Go program, which feeds youth at risk of going hungry.

Second Harvest has seen the major impacts of COVID-19 on Savannah’s youth food needs with “an estimated 100% increase in need in Coastal Georgia” and a production of “352,335 meals through [their] Grab and Go program since March 23, 2020” according to their article on Savannah Business Journal.

To read more about the grant and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, click HERE to be redirected to the Savannah Business Journal article.

Established in 1981 in Savannah Georgia, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Southern Georgia.