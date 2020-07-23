Elkay Advisors ” help(s) businesses and entrepreneurs learn how to establish and grow their online presence to get visible, connect with their ideal client, and use their digital real estate in a strategic, effective way to see results.”

Elkay Advisors is a member of the Creative Coast and has offered multiple Lunchtime Topics to aid our community of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Run by Lisa Kanda, the marketing strategy company is celebrating 12 years in business this July. Click the image below to learn more about Elkay Advisors and visit their site HERE.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FElkayAdvisors%2Fvideos%2F975170056289540%2F&show_text=0&width=476" width="476" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></noscript>