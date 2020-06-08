The Devin Olson Media Company is giving away $20,000 of marketing services to Savannah Lowcountry businesses. The giveaway is in response to the effects of Covid-19 in our community.

To qualify, a business just needs to be nominated; nominations can be made by business owners, customers, and so forth via their website here: https://devinolson.com/

