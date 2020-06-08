#GoodNews: Devin Olson Media Company to Give Away $20,000 of Marketing Services to Local Businesses for their #BornOutofChange Campaign
The Devin Olson Media Company is giving away $20,000 of marketing services to Savannah Lowcountry businesses. The giveaway is in response to the effects of Covid-19 in our community.
To qualify, a business just needs to be nominated; nominations can be made by business owners, customers, and so forth via their website here: https://devinolson.com/
To watch their campaign announcement, please click the image below…