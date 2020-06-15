#GoodNews: Creative Coast launches #ChooseSavannah campaign in support of SEDA’s New Incentive Program for Remote Tech Workers to Relocate to Savannah
In May of this year, the Savannah Economic Development Authority announced their plans to fund a Technology Workforce Incentive to attract remote tech workers to Savannah. The goal is to bolster Savannah’s local tech community.
Last week SEDA officially launched the fund, which offers up to $2,000 in individual moving expenses to qualifying remote tech workers currently residing outside of Chatham County, Georgia. The incentive is for tech workers who are self-employed, working remotely for a firm located outside of Savannah, or relocating to work for a tech company in Savannah.
For more details on the incentive and information on the qualifications to be eligible for the incentive, please visit the Creative Coast’s #ChooseSavannah page by clicking/tapping HERE.