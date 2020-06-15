In May of this year, the Savannah Economic Development Authority announced their plans to fund a Technology Workforce Incentive to attract remote tech workers to Savannah. The goal is to bolster Savannah’s local tech community.

Last week SEDA officially launched the fund, which offers up to $2,000 in individual moving expenses to qualifying remote tech workers currently residing outside of Chatham County, Georgia. The incentive is for tech workers who are self-employed, working remotely for a firm located outside of Savannah, or relocating to work for a tech company in Savannah.

For more details on the incentive and information on the qualifications to be eligible for the incentive, please visit the Creative Coast’s #ChooseSavannah page by clicking/tapping HERE.