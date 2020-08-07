The Chatham County government has released a new app to help take in and process service requests. The ‘My Chatham’ app allows county citizens to submit service requests both online and via an app available on iOS and android.

App users should create an account with their contact information and setup a preferred method of contact. Setting up an account takes 3 minutes or less and will allow the county to get in touch with you on the statues of your request – email, text or phone.

To learn more about the app and download it to your phone, click the link below.

https://chathamcountyga.qscend.com/311/