Alaina Meyer, COO & Owner of scDatacom

Alaina Meyer, COO and Owner of scDatacom, will be joining the inaugural Institue for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) R.I.S.E. Program, which was formed “in response to the current economic needs of veteran and military spouse business owners .” The program will be hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of Florida State University’s College of Business.

R.I.S.E. stands for Resilience. Innovate. Sustain. Evaluate and is a six-week, online workshop which will cover topics including financial, operational, strategic planning, and communication challenges small businesses are facing due to the pandemic.

scDatacom is a Savannah-based business that is nationally-recognized for its physical and electronic security systems. The small business designs, installs, and services these security systems for both private and public sector clients.

Alaina founded scDatacom along with her mother, Kathleen Ford, an army veteran after 26 years of service, in 2014. Click HERE to learn more about their work.

To learn more about the program, visit IVMF’s webpage HERE.