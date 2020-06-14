The City of Savannah is bringing back a certification program that will allow minority and women owned businesses access to city contracting opportunities.

”The city has goals for participation utilizing minority firms and having this certification gives them assurances that when they say they’re doing business with a minority or women owned firm, that they are legitimately doing business with those types of firms,”

-Marronde Lumpkin-Lotson, City of Savannah Office of Business Opportunity Manager as interviewed by WTOC’s Bria Bolden.

