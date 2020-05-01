The Savannah Area Geographic Information System (SAGIS) recently launched an interactive Food Assistance Services Map sponsored by the City of Savannah to connect those that need food during the COVID-19 Pandemic to those providing food assistance services.

Citizens can view the map on the Chatham County-Savannah COVID-19 Resources webpage to locate food providers throughout Chatham County and Savannah. Providers listed on the map include businesses, non-profit organizations, churches and various entities offering free, discounted, or SNAP accepted food services to those who need it the most during the coronavirus outbreak. Providers can voluntarily list their food assistance services via a quick survey located on the same webpage as well.

Additionally the map can be used to find food services accepting donations. By clicking through the entities in need of donations, you will find contact information as well as the type of donation needed and how to donate.

If you are need of food services, would like to list your food service, or want to donate to an area food service, please click HERE to be redirected to the interactive map.

SAGIS ” provides access to geospatial data on a standardized and accessible platform. SAGIS works with the City of Savannah, Chatham County, The Metropolitan Planning Commission and non-profit and private organizations to maintain standards, manage data, provide geospatial education, and coordinate geospatial projects that affect the greater Savannah – Chatham County area.” For more information on SAGIS, click HERE.