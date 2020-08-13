The City of Savannah has announced it has partnered with the local Small Business Assistance Corporation to distribute $2 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to businesses in the city.

WSAV News 3 covered the story. Their article states that the “CARES Act funding will allow the SBAC to continue offering recovery loans and forgive previously issued emergency loans, essentially turning them into grants.”

Please CLICK HERE to watch the full WSAV News 3 coverage.

To apply online, small businesses should visit www.sbacsav.com