The Current Agency’s Chirag Shah created Savtogo.com to help highlight area restaurants and bars during the pandemic and support Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The website encourages and suggests three ways to support local food providers by (1) shopping products, (2) donating, and (3) buying gift cards. It also Iincludes links to local restaurants and bars offering dine-in, to-go, curbside pickup or delivery. The donation section links to Second Harvest’s page, where you can donate money to help the organization fulfill its mission during the pandemic. Check out the new site, which comes at no cost to the restaurants and bars for uploading their website. Click HERE to be redirected to SAV TO-GO.