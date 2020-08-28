On Tuesday, August 24th, the Chatham Area Transit Authority approved a $2.5 million upgrade to CAT technology.

CAT will employ a new Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) provided by a company called Clever Devices, which is based in New York. The system will allow for a number of upgrades that will improve the rider experience.

