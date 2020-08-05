By Jennifer Bonnett / Creative Coast for Savannah Morning News

August 5, 2020

As I write this, politicians in Washington are negotiating the HEALS Act which will hopefully provide more financial support for struggling families and businesses. But the Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate seem pretty far apart with only a few days left before the recess. Why wait when there is a sure thing!

The two trillion dollar CARES ACT, signed into law on March 27, had three main components for small business: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance. These programs are managed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and two of the programs still have money available – nearly $330 billion – but time to apply is running out.

