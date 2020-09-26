#GoodNews: BlueLime Studio’s Architectural Renderings Used to Market Novare Group and Phillips Partnership Project
Congratulations to BlueLime Studio!
BlueLime is a Savannah-based architectural rendering and 3D visualization studio that can take flat floor plan drawings to the next level. Their expert rendering ability plus the addition of floor finishes, furniture, kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures will make it easier for the client to envision the space after completion.
