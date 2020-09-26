Congratulations to BlueLime Studio!

Working with Novare Group and Phillips Partnership, we created a series of renderings showcasing the currently under construction Southlawn in Lawrenceville, GA. The renderings were originally created for planning approval, but are now being used to market the mixed use project. pic.twitter.com/BocMx6bJia — BlueLime Studio (@bluelimestudio) September 15, 2020

BlueLime is a Savannah-based architectural rendering and 3D visualization studio that can take flat floor plan drawings to the next level. Their expert rendering ability plus the addition of floor finishes, furniture, kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures will make it easier for the client to envision the space after completion.

Click HERE to learn more about BlueLime Studio.