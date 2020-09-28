SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition is an annual event that allows local aspiring entrepreneurs and owners of newly-launched small businesses in the area to pitch their startup ideas for a chance to win over $10,000 in cash and free professional services to help them launch their new businesses.

In order to participate in the competition, interested parties must apply before midnight on Friday, October 2, 2020 and submit a non-refundable $25 application fee. Applications will then be reviewed by a Committee and an announcment will be made on October 14th regarding the top eight applicants who will be named the “BizPitch Savannah™ 2020” finalists.

On Friday, November 6th, the eight finalist will present a 4-minute pitch of their endeavors to a panel of expert judges, who after a brief Q&A session with each contestant, will select the top three pitches. These three “BizPitch Savannah” winners will each receive over $10,000 in cash and free professional services.

All of the eight pitch contestants will receive professional pitch training and a practice sessions prior to the event on November 6th. Additionally, the eight participants will all be assigned a SCORE mentor to help assist them with the prepartion.

To learn more and apply for SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition, click HERE.