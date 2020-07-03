Leading Georgians from Unemployment to Entrepreneurship

Atlanta Tech Village is proud to announce Start It Up Georgia!

SIUG is a FREE 12 week virtual program open to everyone that wants to launch a new business. This pay it forward initiative is designed to stimulate the economy and lead Georgians from our highest unemployment (12%) to date to business ownership through practical training, support, and guidance. Atlanta Tech Village believes entrepreneurship is one of the greatest forces for good and wants to help more entrepreneurs start and grow their business in Georgia.

SIUG provides mentorship, practical and tactical learning labs, community resources, and an opportunity to apply for seed/grant funding at completion of the program.

Cost: FREE

Applications for program due by Aug. 3

12-week Program begins Aug. 10th

For more information visit: https://www.startitupgeorgia.org/



