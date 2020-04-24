Alair Homes Hosts the #StarlandStarHunt on April 27th for a Fun and Safe Activity That Gives Back

Alair Homes of Savannah is hosting the Starland Star Hunt as a fun activity to safely get out of the house and support a local non-profit. Starland businesses will participate by placing a red star print in their storefront window on April 27th only. Passersby should snap a photo of every star they see and post to Facebook or Instagram with the tag #StarlandStarHunt. Alair Homes will then donate $1 to Wesley Community Centers of Savannah for every photo with the red Star and the hashtag. Alair Homes has committed to donate up to $1,000 to the nonprofit, which provides needed services for homeless & low income families.

You can learn more about Wesley Community Centers by clicking HERE.

If you are a Starland District business and would like to participate in the #StarlandStarHunt, you can pick up your star print from Starlandia Supply for FREE.

For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/starland-star-hunt/268312627667117/