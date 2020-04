Abode is a community of artists, artisans, and makers dedicated to improving their craft and reaching the community. We strive to connect makers and patrons both to learn from one another and to encourage the support of small handmade businesses.

Adobe is recruiting volunteers, funding and supplies to MAKE MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO HELP #SAVANNAHFIGHTINGCOVID

You can volunteer, donate $ or supplies at https://abodesavannah.com/pages/abode-mask-force