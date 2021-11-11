Good Cause Marketing Launches New Website

NEWS PROVIDED BY GOOD CAUSE MARKETING

SAVANNAH, GA – Good Cause Marketing, a local, woman-owned marketing and public relations company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, goodcausemarketing.com. The fully redesigned site reflects the company’s recent growth and success within the Savannah community.

The new goodcausemarketing.com was expertly designed by TradeBark, a local website design agency, and features stunning new brand photography from Shot by Somi Studios, a Savannah-based photography studio. Good Cause Marketing made it a priority to work with other local businesses when reimagining its website.

“We are excited to celebrate a year of growth with the launch of our new website,” said Kendra DeMoura, Founder & CEO of Good Cause Marketing. “This dynamic new site gives fresh insight into what sets Good Cause and our clients apart: a shared love of our community and a dedication to doing good as we do business.”

Good Cause Marketing invites visitors to explore the many new features of its website. The blog will be updated regularly with valuable educational content on cause marketing– and PR-related topics as well as client press releases. The new Services page allows users to view and sort Good Cause services by category to learn more about the company’s offerings. A fun Team page provides professional and personal facts about CEO Kendra DeMoura and Public Relations Manager Katie Cupp. Finally, visitors will be able to stay in the loop and learn more about Good Cause Marketing’s upcoming campaigns on the Events page.

About Good Cause Marketing: Socially responsible businesses build community. Customers are looking for brands they can identify with: brands with authenticity and clear values that stand for more than just making a profit. Good Cause Marketing can help your organization tell its story, find its cause, grow its audience and make a positive impact. We offer public relations, brand development, social media, media relations and event planning services to amplify the good in your work. For more information, visit goodcausemarketing.com and follow Good Cause on Facebook and Instagram.

About TradeBark: TradeBark is a Savannah-based website design and digital strategy agency, working to build great businesses. Its award-winning designs have been honored with the Communitas Award (2021), Marcom Awards (2020 and 2019), Communicator Awards (2019) and Davey Award (2019). Visit tradebarkit.com for more information. Follow TradeBark on Facebook and Instagram.