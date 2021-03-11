The UX Design Awards are a global competition for experienced designers organized by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ). The list of former winners reads like a who is who of the industry.

Each year the UX Design Awards give user experience designers around the world the opportunity to compete for top honors and reputation in the industry. In order to participate, interested parties must first apply. Applicants first compete to be nominated to an Award Shortlist by a group of jurors, who have extensive and reputable experience in user experience. Once on the Award Shortlist, the expert jury selects Award and Gold Award Winners in each competition category.

Eligibility requirements and categories include:

Professional Field | Competition Categories: Product, Concept and Vision Corporations and startups, R&D and design departments, digital and design consultancies, UX Labs and research institutions worldwide.

Young Guns | Competition Category: New Talent Students, graduates and universities worldwide

This is an opportunity for individual UX designers and their companies/universities to gain international recognition and prominence in the industry. Winners receive the unlimited right of use for each title and logo, a prominent presence in the virtual award exhibition, and additional PR services.

All submissions must be made by May 31, 2021.

For all details regarding the competition visit…

https://ux-design-awards.com/en