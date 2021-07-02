Are you working on a technology-based program targeting climate change? The United Nations Industrial Development Organization is offering a presentation opportunity for companies and startups focused on climate-change solutions that can be implemented at any scale. The organization will prioritize applicants that present solutions for:

Decarbonizing growing urban environments – Innovative solutions for decarbonizing growing urban environments by addressing the demand and distribution of water, agricultural, energy, mobility, and other resources, as well as solutions for areas that are vulnerable to climate change (e.g. coastal areas).

Clean and efficient energy generation and storage – Innovative solutions for generating, distributing, and storing energy in a clean and smart way, especially affordable and decentralized renewable energy solutions that are applicable in developing countries.

Circular production and industrial processes – Innovative solutions related to the re-use, recycling, and re-manufacturing of resources, as well as energy and process efficiency solutions and smart approaches for more climate-cautious consumption.

Sustainable land management – Innovative solutions for productive lands, including new technologies and approaches to production with a demonstrable positive contribution to soil health, land rehabilitation, and combating desertification.

The organization will offer priority consideration to women-led/owned businesses or companies that offer products and services benefitting women and youth.

Find out more about the opportunity and submission guidelines here All applications must be received by August 2nd, 2021.

Learn more about UNIDO here