Girls Engineer It Day to Take Place January 15th

The Savannah Coastal Empire Society of Women Engineers will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Girls Engineer It Day this upcoming January. Girls Engineer It Day, a STEM event for future engineers and scientists, is specifically for elementary and middle school youth so that they can better understand different types of engineering, what they are, how to apply them through hands-on activities, and what resources are out there locally for them to utilize to keep the knowledge and expand it. While the event is promoted as a female event, it is open to all.

Girls Engineer It Day is run by the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), which is a non-profit that was founded in 1950 as an educational and service organization focused on ensuring engineering is a highly desirable career for women and girls. Their goal is to empower women/girls to succeed and advance in those aspirations, and to be recognized for their life-changing contributions and achievements as engineers and leaders.

Nearly 200 students participated in the 2020 virtual Girls Engineer It Day, with about 50% elementary school-age youth and about 50% middle school-age youth. This year’s event returns to in-person activities and will take place at St. Andrew’s School (601 Penn Waller RD in Savannah) from 1:00PM – 5:30PM on January 15, 2022. The cost per participate is $8 for early registrants (before January 7th) and $10 starting January 8th. Scholarships are available – please contact scegeid@swe.org for more information.

The SWE is seeking volunteers and sponsors for the event. Those interested in volunteering should sign-up for a position here. There are four sponsorship levels offering a range of opportunities for local organizations and businesses to support the day. Learn more about sponsorship here.

Learn more about Girls Engineer It Day at https://www.sceswe.org/geid2021.html or email scegeid@swe.org.

About SWE

The need for the United States to build a new generation of leaders proficient in engineering and technology is at the top of the nation’s agenda. While encouraging all young people to pursue careers in related fields is critical, this initiative has even greater significance among the nation’s young women.

