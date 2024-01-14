Girls Engineer It Day 2024 Announced

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is thrilled to announce the return of Girls Engineer It Day, scheduled for Saturday, February 10th, 2024, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Woodville Tompkins Institute, 151 Coach Joe Turner St., Garden City, GA 31408.

This annual event, hosted by the local SWE chapter, promises an immersive experience for 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students. Aimed at making STEM subjects exciting, Girls Engineer It Day features hands-on activities and industry exposure designed to spark enthusiasm for engineering.

Girls Engineer It Day is a platform to encourage and educate students on the possibilities in technology. Offering interactive sessions and diverse engineering experiences, the event aims to inspire all participants to consider careers in STEM. By making engineering enjoyable, especially for young women, SWE strives to foster interest and exploration in a traditionally male-dominated field.

The event fosters collaboration between students in grades 4-12, STEM professionals, and teachers. Participants engage in multiple hands-on projects to challenge creativity, promote teamwork, and introduce them to the world of engineering. While the event is focused on girls, boys are encouraged to attend, with separate tracks for each.

In addition to the hands-on activities, Girls Engineer It Day includes an expo and a free adult STEM learning track. Local companies, non-profit organizations, universities, and schools will showcase their organizations to students and parents. The adult track offers parents insight into engineering fields, hands-on STEM activities, and a panel Q&A session with local schools and Georgia universities about preparing students for their STEM education journey.

Event Details:

Date: February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024 Time: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Location: Woodville Tompkins Institute, 151 Coach Joe Turner St., Garden City, GA 31408

Woodville Tompkins Institute, 151 Coach Joe Turner St., Garden City, GA 31408 Registration: $8 (includes supplies and a commemorative t-shirt). After January 20th, the registration cost increases to $10.

For More Information: Visit www.sceswe.org or contact Amy Bowden at scegeid@swe.org or 912-220-1528 for media inquiries.

Sponsors: Girls Engineer It Day is made possible by generous sponsors: JCB, Jedson Engineering, Georgia Power, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Society of American Military Engineers, Thomas & Hutton, and Walmart, along with local chapters of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and Society of Flight Test Engineers, Target, and Publix.

Emily Hilson, Savannah Coastal Empire SWE President, expresses gratitude, stating, “We are thankful to do a small part to encourage and inspire young women to pursue STEM professions. Girls Engineer It Day gives us the opportunity to reach students on a larger scale, and we hope you join us for the fun!”

About SWE: Founded in 1950, the Society of Women Engineers is a nonprofit educational and service organization dedicated to establishing engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in engineering and technology, promoting diversity and inclusion in the field. For more information, visit www.swe.org.

