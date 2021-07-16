Get Inspired by the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals Presented by TechCrunch – July 22nd

Tech Crunch is partnering with the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) on July 22nd to “showcase the startups, investors, and corporations from around the globe that are working to address some of the world’s most extreme challenges like climate change, economic inequality, and Covid-19.” This year there are four special awards that will be given out: Covid-19 Innovation Impact, Female Founder, Ethical AI, and Positive Home. An overall winner will also be recognized.

XTC received over 3,700 applications in the year-long competition from the categories of AgTech, Food & Water, Cleantech & Energy, Education, Enabling Technologies, FinTech, Healthcare, and Transportation & Smart Cities. Top applicants have been chosen and will pitch to investors during the Global Finals on July 22nd.

You can tune in and watch for free by registering here.

